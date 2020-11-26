Halo Infinite: Phil Spencer confident in improving quality

The head of the Xbox division highlights as positive that when the title is finally launched there will be stock of the new consoles.

The premiere of Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S has been very successful, but as in the case of PS5, many customers have been left without the possibility of buying their console model at launch. The current situation, anomalous due to the coronavirus epidemic, has caused a considerable stock shortage. In an interview with The Verge, Phil Spencer – head of the Xbox division – has mentioned the situation of Halo Infinite, a title destined to be a launch video game, which however has been delayed. However, the manager has been optimistic and has also stressed that when the game goes on sale there will be no more stock problems.

“In the long term, I think what is going to happen is that we are going to receive a better Halo game in more suitable circumstances, when people can buy a console,” he said. “I have good feelings about it. I think the game will be better thanks to the extra time we have given him ”.

Delay until new order

Halo Infinite, new from 343 Industries, showed its campaign in summer for the first time. These initial sequences failed to dazzle the mass of players, who soon noticed their graphics. Shortly after, the North American company announced that it needed more time to improve the product, so they decided to delay it. Although a new specific date has not been revealed, the project is still scheduled for sometime next year 2021.

The title has also not changed its plans regarding platforms. It will be released for the entire Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S and PC family. On the other hand, those who are waiting for some news about Halo Infinite at The Game Awards 2020 will have to arm themselves with patience, since the developer has already reported that the title will not be present at the awards gala (but there will be news soon!)



