Halo Infinite Official introduces the cover image

343 Industries unveils the official cover art for Halo Infinite, the new Master Chief adventure coming to PC, Xbox Series X, and One this year.

The highly anticipated event where Xbox will showcase what’s new for the near future, Xbox Games Showcase is about to take place. This next Thursday, July 23 at 6:00 p.m. CEST (peninsular time in Spain) we can enjoy the presentation of various games from the Microsoft console. One of them, probably the one that will have a greater role, is Halo Infinite, of which we could see a small teaser recently to anticipate that the Master Chief will be one of the star guests. This time, 343 Industries have shared the game’s official cover art, which we can now download from the HalowayPoint website in different formats and sizes. They have also promised, via Twitter, that we will be able to see the revelation of the game’s “first gameplay of the campaign”.

Halo Infinite to Offer New Gameplay and More at Xbox Event

“Tomorrow is the day. We are excited that you can see what we have been working hard on. To make the wait more enjoyable, this is the incredible Halo Infinite cover art that you can expect to see on the shelves later this year, ”says 343 Industries user snickerdoodle. From the indicated page we can download the image in HD both vertically and horizontally to enjoy every detail and use it as the wallpaper of our PCs or mobile devices, if we wish.

We remember that Halo Infinite is the third release in the saga that brings us 343 Industries after Halo 4 and Halo 5: Guardians. The company is aiming for a launch at the end of the year to coincide with the arrival of the new generation of Microsoft consoles and its Xbox Series X. Still, it should be mentioned that those who want to enjoy the title on Xbox One or PC will also be able to do so due because it is an intergenerational launch. This July 23 we will have answers to many questions we have about the game, in addition to being able to enjoy the first gameplay of the Halo Infinite campaign.



