Halo Infinite Makes History With 20 Million Players; Record Numbers

Halo Infinite: Microsoft confirms these excellent results for the 343 Industries video game during the Xbox results presentation. Stellar debut. Halo Infinite has signed the best debut in the history of the saga with more than 20 million players. Microsoft has confirmed the information during the presentation of financial results (Q2/FY2022) in the early hours of this Wednesday; a document that not only reflects the great form of Xbox, which is up 10% and breaking revenue records, but the Master Chief is still king on Xbox.

Halo Infinite goes off: the biggest launch in the history of the saga

Satya Nadella, executive director of the North American giant, has informed his investors of this impressive fact: it is the largest launch in the history of the license, which celebrated its twentieth anniversary last year. The strategy of having the entire title on Xbox Game Pass from day one on platforms such as Xbox One, Xbox Series and Windows 10 PC has worked.

And it has done so especially due to the free-to-play availability (free with integrated purchases) of its multiplayer mode, which does not require any type of subscription to play. Halo has never been so accessible and so open. The results speak for themselves.

Halo Infinite ahead of Forza Horizon 5, which reaches 18 million

Halo Infinite’s numbers make Forza Horizon 5’s (record) numbers seem less surprising. The new video game in the Playground Games driving saga has reached 18 million players, another milestone for the series that shows that the strategy explained above works. On January 10, 15 million players were reached. Microsoft wants its ecosystem to have Xbox Game Pass as its backbone. To this end, the commitment remains: all Xbox Game Studios first party titles will be released from day one on Xbox Game Pass. With these data, both Halo Infinite and Forza Horizon 5 will surpass Sea of ​​Thieves and Forza Horizon 4, the two great successes of Xbox Game Pass at the player level, in a few weeks.

Sea of ​​Thieves (March 2018): 25 million players

Forza Horizon 4 (November 2018): 24 million players

Halo Infinite (December 2021): 20 million players

Forza Horizon 5 (November 2021): 18 million players