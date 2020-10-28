Halo Infinite loses second director: Chris Lee steps down

The head of the new installment of the saga starring the Master Chief will continue to be linked to Microsoft.

The development of Halo Infinite has suffered some major setbacks over the past few months. The departure of key personnel, including the creative director of the project, left Chris Lee as a central figure within 343 Industries, the studio that has taken the baton from Bungie. Blooomberg News now confirms that it has also dropped out of the project. The information has been confirmed by Lee himself, as can be read in the piece signed by journalist Jason Schreier.

“I have left my position at Infinite and am looking for future opportunities,” says Lee. “I believe in the team and I am convinced that they will offer a great game. It is a good moment to step aside ”. The truth is that Halo Infinite was delayed shortly after a new gameplay was shown. The press also had the opportunity to attend a question and answer session. However, the demo generated quite negative comments, a fact that together with the coronavirus crisis has ended up destroying the dream that its launch coincided with the arrival of Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S.

Chris Lee, at 343 Industries since its founding, will remain within Microsoft, the company explained in a statement sent to Bloomberg. “Chris is still a Microsoft employee, and even though he has dropped his role at Halo Infinite, we appreciate all that he has done on this project to date.”

Crucial Gears at 343 Industries

This ambitious production has had a complicated creative journey, since in August 2019 the departure of Tim Longo and Mary Olson, creative director and executive producer of the video game, respectively, was announced. Then it was said that “the creative vision and production of the game” remained “in the leadership of Chris Lee”.

343 Industries has not yet confirmed who will take the reins of Halo Infinite. The title still does not have a confirmed release date, but Microsoft assures that it will arrive in 2021.



