Halo Infinite: How to Sign Up for Halo Insider for a Multiplayer Beta

Halo Infinite: We tell you the steps you must follow to register for the Halo Insider program in order to qualify for a Halo Infinite multiplayer beta.Halo Infinite is the Master Chief’s next adventure. After an E3 2021 where we were able to check its progress in graphics, the 343 Industries title anticipates several multiplayer tests with the community. Players have the opportunity to immerse themselves in the competitive game before its launch in the 2021 Christmas campaign. In this piece, we tell you how you can qualify for a beta and what steps you should take.

Considerations: When will the Halo Infinite betas take place?

The studio will use the Halo Insider program to launch waves of betas among stakeholders. Among the veterans it will come as no surprise: it was the route chosen by 343 Industries to advance the improvements that the Master Chief Collection has received, in addition to its gradual arrival on PC. That’s why these “pre-launch technical advances” (as the team calls it) will be common with Halo Infinite.

In a Halo Waypoint post on the occasion of the multiplayer reveal at E3 2021, interested users are urged to participate sometime this summer. So far no specific data has emerged.

How to sign up for Halo Insider

To sign up for Halo Insider, you must have an Xbox Live account, the online environment of the Xbox ecosystem. If you don’t have one, go to this link, where you will find all the details of the process. Once you complete your profile, follow the steps below:

Go to the Halo Insider program on the Halo Waypoint website by clicking here.

You will be prompted to sign in to your Xbox Live account. Fill in the fields and press continue.

The page will ask you for various information, such as the email account where you want to receive the communications, the caliber of the updates, your platforms and availability. Complete the form and press continue.

If everything is correct, the page will take you to the summary of your profile. If on the left side you see several green ticks next to the information, it is correct. Now go to the email you provided and verify your identity.

You are now ready to receive your Halo Infinite beta.

We remind you that registering does not guarantee access to the beta. If you are one of the lucky ones in the rounds of invitations, you will receive an email with the details to join the preview.