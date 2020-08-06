Halo Infinite has Sperasoft as a support studio

It is a company that does not design its own video games, but is dedicated to helping build triple A projects. Halo Infinite is just around the corner. The Master Chief will return in a version for Xbox One, Xbox Series X and PC, a new installment that is destined to stay for years, as 343 Industries plans to make it work as a service-type game.

Faced with these challenges, the developer that the Bungie witness took on will not be alone. Sperasoft has announced a collaboration agreement with the studio to assist during development. This has been revealed in a statement published on its official website.

Sperasoft, a company specialized in triple A video game co-development, has 16 years of experience in projects of this type. He says it provides resources in all areas, from engineering to design solutions. In the case of Halo Infinite, they explain, “the Sperasoft team is contributing to the content” and offering the various components of development that are required in a production of this depth. Furthermore, they stress that they are working “very close” to their colleagues at 343 Industries.

Enthusiasm at Sperasoft

“It is an honor to contribute to the most famous FPS series in the world and to help in the next generation of the Halo series,” said Denis Larkin, CEO of Sperasoft. “Our developer teams are delighted to be collaborating with 343 Industries on the highly anticipated launch, Halo Infinite,” he concludes. Thus, both studios will work side by side to polish the product to the maximum.

Halo Infinite was originally announced during E3 2018. Since that date, Microsoft’s strategy has continued to shift toward services. The game will be available on Xbox Game Pass from the first day, so that all subscribers will be able to access it from the different platforms on which it will go on sale. Although there is no specific date, the work of 343 Industries is scheduled for the end of the year on Xbox One, Xbox Series X and PC.



