Halo Infinite Has Published PC System Requirements

This Thursday (26) brought good news for those who intend to enjoy Halo Infinite in the PC version, as Microsoft revealed what will be the minimum and recommended requirements to run the game in the PC edition.

See below for the minimum and recommended requirements to check out the next episode of this saga:

Halo Infinite Minimum Requirements

Operating system: Windows 10 RS3 x64 or higher

Processor: AMD FX-8370 or Intel i5-4440

Graphics card: AMD RX 570 or Nvidia GTX 1050 Ti

Memory: 8 GB of RAM memory

Video memory: 4 GB

Disk space: 50 GB available

Others: DirectX 12

Recommended Halo Infinite Requirements

Operating system: Windows 10 19H2 x64

Processor: AMD Ryzen 7 3700X or Intel i7-9700k

Graphics Card: AMD RX 5700 XT or Nvidia RTX 2070

Memory: 16 GB RAM memory

Video memory: 6 GB

Disk space: 50 GB available

Others: DirectX 12

Halo Infinite had its release date scheduled for December 8th, a revelation that was made during Gamescom 2021. Added to that, the occasion also brought a new trailer that you can check out by clicking here.