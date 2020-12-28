Halo: Infinite has not been canceled on Xbox One

Instead of an extensive post on the official Microsoft blog, 343 Industries community manager John Junyszek confirmed on his personal Twitter that Halo: Infinite will YES arrive on Xbox One, calming the spirits of some users who thought the version would have been canceled.

Junyszek’s response was received mixed, with some players being happy to know that the main franchise will be available to those who were unable to purchase an Xbox Series X or S, while others were pleading with 343 Industries to discard the Xbox One version. and continue to polish the game for the new generation. Check out the tweet:

Nope. Please let me enjoy the holidays 🤪 — John Junyszek (@Unyshek) December 22, 2020

The gameplay of Halo: Infinite was shown in July during the Xbox Games Showcase and was received indifferently by some players anxious because of the graphics quality, which was well below expectations. The game was scheduled for the end of the year, but it was postponed until sometime in 2021 – precisely because of the poor reception.

The community’s guess about the cancellation of Halo: Infinite for Xbox One is well founded: after a biased marketing campaign, Cyberpunk 2077 had a terrible launch on the Xbox One and PS4 versions, with bizarre bugs, poor optimization and several other problems – generating extreme dissatisfaction among players and even refund campaigns.

Was the peculiar case of Cyberpunk 2077 a good example for other developers not to make the same mistakes when launching next-gen games for consoles of the previous generation?




