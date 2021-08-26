Halo Infinite Gets Official Release Date for Consoles and PC

Halo Infinite: Microsoft announced, this Wednesday (25), during Gamescom 2021, that Halo Infinite will even be released on December 8 this year.

In addition to confirming the date when the game will reach consoles and PC, the title won a trailer. Check out the video below.

The information that the Xbox exclusive would be released at the end of the year had already been leaked hours before the official presentation at the gaming event. In December, the game will gain the singleplayer and multiplayer version.

So, what did you think of the news? Are you in the hype to play Halo Infinite? Leave your opinion in the comments section below.