Halo Infinite Gets Awesome Launch Trailer

Halo Infinite: We are getting closer and closer to the release of Halo Infinite, and to celebrate the occasion Microsoft released a final video giving an extra taste of what we will have in this adventure.

In just over two minutes, we have the chance to see some of the areas visited along the journey in this saga, as well as moments of confrontation walking and aboard vehicles – something that will certainly please those who have already booked the title. in question.

See the recording below:

So, did you like what you saw? Tell us in the comments section, remembering that Halo Infinite will be available from December 8th in versions for PC, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S.