Halo Infinite gameplay in detail: changes, news

We analyze everything that gives the first gameplay of the Halo Infinite campaign. What news and changes does it introduce at audiovisual, playable and design levels.

Halo Infinite’s first real-time footage reveals more information than meets the eye at first glance. This debut of the campaign has allowed us to observe how the gameplay feels behind the screen. Since 343 Industries took over the saga, the company decided to cede the Master Chief an assortment of unpublished tools in the main deliveries. While Bungie started this drift with Halo Reach, having the abilities become part of the Master Chief’s mechanics resulted in a modern-leaning shooter.

What has been known so far in Halo Infinite mixes the two phases that the brand has gone through, and even leans towards a way of playing closer to the Halo that we have always known. In this piece we will dissect what the video has produced and what we can expect once it arrives during this end of the year.

Classic flavor

Everything that surrounds the audiovisual aspect inevitably reminds of the hallmark of the origins of the saga. This “soft reboot”, as they call it, is accompanied by a visual line that breaks with the main additions of 343 Industries in the last two main deliveries. From John’s armor to the tuning of the assault rifle, which has changed its appearance to a similar design to that seen in Halo Reach.

This trend is transmitted in the design of the Elites. The classic line returns, lined from head to toe without showing an iota of its skin. There’s even a break from the designs seen in Halo Combat Evolved Anniversary. Again, we see a mix of traditionality with the renovation that Bungie made in his last job. The same is true for Jackals and to a lesser extent for Grunts.

Changes that reach a sound level. Ballistic weapons have lost their realistic sound; It is difficult to appreciate the characteristic metallic impact of the caps when firing. We return to the assault rifle: it is a familiar sound to us, from the typical incessant popcorn maker of Halo 3 and Co. And it is not exclusive to it, since both new and existing weapons have completely changed registration. Covenant weapons have that fantastic, unreal, alien weapon point.

The winds of change reach the musical sphere, where we can appreciate the return of the leading role of the choirs, of the incessant percussion before the storm. Curtis Schweitzer, composer in charge of the Halo Infinite soundtrack, is joined by Gareth Coker, who you will meet through two installments of the Ori saga. Supervising is Joel Yarger; The trio, as discussed in Halo Waypoint, will be in charge of “elevating the excitement and richness of the Halo Infinite experience by building on the franchise’s musical traditions.” And is not for less. Memories of the compositions by Marty O’Donnell and Michael Salvatori rain down in the nine minutes.



