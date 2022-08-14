Halo Infinite Forge is used to create the Infestation game mode

The delayed launch of the Forge mode for Halo Infinite turned out to be especially painful for the most devoted Halo fans. Forge Mode allows Halo players to create their own game modes and experiences, and it has played a key role in the popularity of Halo since the appearance of Forge in Halo 3. However, a recent leak has allowed Halo Infinite players to try the new Forge for the first time, and the creators are already getting to work. The latest creation re-introduced the popular Infection mode in Halo Infinite.

The custom Infection mode was published on the Artifice channel on YouTube, where the creator has spent the last two weeks sharing his experience with the Forge mode in Halo Infinite. The Infection video, which has only two minutes of gameplay, gives an idea of the intense action of Infection both from the point of view of the survivor and one of the infected. Suffice it to say that this is an Infection that Halo players are familiar with, and which is an impressive example of the potential of Halo Infinite Forge.

Infection, for those who are not familiar, is a game mode first introduced in Halo 3 after the success of the Halo 2 custom game mode called “Zombies”. The game begins with the fact that most players are assigned an uninfected role, and their goal is to survive the attacks of the infected. If an uninfected person dies from an infected person, he is reborn as an infected person. The infected person’s goal is to kill all the remaining uninfected. If they die, they are reborn and can hunt again.

There is evidence that 343 Industries is working on an official Infection game mode, but nothing has been confirmed yet. Some Halo Infinite players believe that the infestation could be introduced by Halloween, but these players also admit that it’s best not to make assumptions about the future of Halo Infinite at the moment. Regardless of whether 343 officially supports infection or not, it is safe to assume that infection will be supported in user games, at least when Forge is launched.

As for how Artifice or any other creator manages to work in Forge Halo Infinite until it has been fully launched, a complex workaround has been discovered. A recent test flight allowed us to take a look at the Halo Infinite cooperative. Data scientists have also discovered that this version of Halo Infinite includes a working Forge, which testers can access using a relatively simple workaround. Artifice and others make the most of this leak.

If there’s a conclusion from Artifice’s Infection video, it’s that Forge won’t be able to launch soon enough. Halo Infinite players craved a variety of multiplayer content, and 343 Industries struggled to provide it. As soon as Forge starts, all game modes will be available for the game. We hope that Forge news for Halo Infinite will appear in the coming months.

Halo Infinite is already available on PC, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S.