Halo Infinite: Finish the Game On The Hardest Mode Without Taking Any Damage.

Halo Infinite: Completing the game in Legendary mode is already a challenge in itself: imagine doing it without being damaged by any enemy. Halo Infinite’s campaign has various difficulty modes, like all installments of the saga that have been marketed to date. Tom, a very skilled player at the controls, has shared several clips in which he is seen beating the story in Legendary mode. Nothing unusual here, many others have completed the campaign like this. What has really caught our attention is that he has done it without receiving a single blow, as can be seen in the video (a series of five) that we show you just below these lines.

Halo Infinite, the most successful installment of the saga

Forza Horizon 5 (18 million, before 15) has lasted a few months as the leader when it comes to Xbox games developed by Xbox Game Studios. Microsoft has presented its financial results (Q2/FY2022) and has confirmed that the Master Chief has come on strong. According to Redmond figures, Halo Infinite has gathered more than 20 million players since its launch on December 8.

The numbers focus on the number of players and have not offered data on how this success has translated in terms of economic performance. The fact that the multiplayer mode is free-to-play works in its favor, so that any user can access the product without paying a single euro.

Compared to other projects, the most played video game is still Sea of ​​Thieves, a project that has managed to attract more than 25 million players. Anyway, RARE’s pirate game has been around for about four years. Second on the list is Forza Horizon 4, with 24 million players.

Halo Infinite is available on Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC, as well as on the Xbox Game Pass service.