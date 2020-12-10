Halo Infinite: explains how they improved the graphics

The title will improve its visual performance compared to what was seen at the Xbox conference in July 2020. The game’s delay extends until fall 2021.

Halo Infinite will hit the market in autumn 2021. The news, revealed by 343 Industries this Wednesday, was accompanied by a lengthy statement where the North American studio confirmed two things no less important than the date of availability of the title: the creative director is now Joseph Staten, an old acquaintance of the saga; while the graphic and artistic section has become a pre-eminent aspect.

Artistic and visual revamp: graphical improvements in Halo Infinite

Because the delay of a whole year with respect to the initial plan (November 2020) will allow 343 Industries to take the time they need to arrive on time next fall with all the guarantees; or so they have assured. Both Nicolas “Sparth” Bouvier and Neill Harrison and Ani Shastry, art director, art management director and head of the graphics department at 343 Industries, respectively, have explained how they have been working since the show last July.

“The main objective of the Campaign demo in July was to show Halo Infinite for the first time. While that section generally delivered as we wanted, the reality is that the art and visuals were not at the level we have for Halo, even in a state of work-in progress, ”acknowledges Harrison. The team assumes that the support of the community has been essential to implement the improvements they are working on.

“The graphics and art teams have been continually working together.”

“Much of the feedback we received from the community was aligned with our own views and the work we were already committed to doing. Still, the feedback was a lesson and also prompted us to seek additional opportunities for improvement, ”he adds.



