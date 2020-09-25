Halo Infinite: Director Confirms Release Date Rumors

Brian Jarrad refers again to those who place the title far from 2021, an estimated date by Microsoft. He recommends not trusting the stores.

Halo Infinite has not been delayed to 2022. Brian Jarrad, 343 Industries Community Director for the Halo saga, has stated on Twitter that all the alleged reports of a delay of the title to another year other than 2021 are totally false. After learning that the game will not arrive this November, but is postponing its launch to next year, new unfounded rumors arrive. It is not the first time that they have to deny another supposed delay.

“We have not yet decided on a release date for Halo Infinite,” says Jarrad through his personal Twitter account. “Everything you see in a chain of stores is just speculation” or a placeholder; that is, an indicative position marker that stores databases have, generally for guidance purposes.

However, Halo Infinite will not arrive on the occasion of the launch of Xbox Series X | S this November, something that Microsoft itself would have liked, so we are waiting to see if its new exit window will be at the beginning, mid or late 2021.

The decision to delay Halo Infinite: all for the good of the game

It was last August 11 when we heard the news: Halo Infinite is delayed to 2021. Chris Lee, head of the study, declared through an official statement that “the decision to change our launch is the result of multiple factors that have contributed to development challenges, including the impact related to COVID affecting us throughout the year ”. Trying to arrive on time for the month of November was going to precipitate putting the health of the employees at risk, so they did not think about it.

“The overtime will allow us to finish the critical work necessary to deliver the most ambitious Halo game ever created at the level of quality our fans have come to expect,” he added. However, Halo Infinite will launch on Xbox One (this version has not been canceled), PC, and Xbox Series X | S sometime in 2021.



