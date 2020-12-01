Halo Infinite denies rumors again: no battle royale mode

343 Industries assures that all these rumors are completely false and anticipates an informative update soon.

Halo Infinite will not have a battle royale mode, or at least that’s what 343 Industries, the developer behind the Master Chief saga, maintains. Although it is not the first time that they deny it, the head of the study’s communication, Brian Jarrard, has once again addressed all the fans of the saga in a message published on the social network Twitter. All these rumors, he has written, are unfounded. Anyway, they are preparing to offer new information soon.

“Nothing better for a post-festive Monday than unfounded Halo Infinite rumors”, he said in a first message, then added: “Yes, I know we could solve it with real news. We really have things we are looking forward to talking about. We are in the process of preparing an update for the end of the year ”.

In a recent Halo Waypoint post, 343 Industries already expressed a desire to be more outgoing in the months to come. So the study acknowledged that they were aware that players were expecting more information. However, they will distribute it when they are truly ready to do so, although today’s words suggest that it will be sooner rather than later.

Delayed to 2021

Halo Infinite is a title that was scheduled for the launch of Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S, although it will also be released on Xbox One and PC. However, shortly after its presentation at one of Microsoft’s events, the team decided to delay it until 2021, still without a definitive date. The cold reception by the community was a warning to sailors, so 343 Industries will take advantage of the extra months to polish the product to the maximum.

Phil Spencer, the division’s chief executive officer, is confident that the wait will be worth it. “We are going to receive a better Halo game in the right circumstances,” he said, referring to the fact that by then the stock problems for the new consoles will no longer be present.



