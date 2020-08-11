Halo Infinite delayed to 2021 on Xbox and PC

The new installment of the FPS saga by 343 Industries confirms its delay to next year to offer the Halo experience that its creators want.

Halo Infinite, the new installment of the celebrated FPS saga by 343 Industries and Xbox Game Studios, is delayed to 2021, on a date yet to be specified. This has been announced by those responsible through an official statement, ensuring that they prefer to give themselves more time to offer fans the Halo experience that they intend to offer with the title, to which are added other challenges still in force such as the global crisis of the coronavirus, that has changed many plans of the company at the development level.

Halo Infinite Development Update pic.twitter.com/TFZvXhRN9f — Halo (@Halo) August 11, 2020

Official statement from 343 Industries

“We have made the difficult decision to shift our release to 2021 to ensure that the team has the time to deliver the Halo gaming experience that matches our vision,” said Chris Lee, studio head 343 Industries, through a official statement shared through its usual channels.

“The decision to change our launch is the result of multiple factors that have contributed to development challenges, including the COVID-related impact affecting us throughout the year. I want to acknowledge the hard work of our team at 343 Industries, who have remained committed to creating a great game and finding solutions to development challenges. However, it is not sustainable for the well-being of our team or the general success of the game to arrive this Christmas ”, continues the head of the study.

Chris Lee ends the statement by thanking the community for the support throughout these years of development and how it has served as an inspiration to the creative team, ensuring that all they wanted was to let fans play their game this Christmas. “The extra time will allow us to finish the critical work necessary to deliver the most ambitious Halo game ever created at the level of quality our fans have come to expect,” concludes Lee.

Halo Infinite was supposed to hit the market in time for this upcoming Christmas; now, it is expected to arrive sometime in 2021 on a date yet to be specified.



