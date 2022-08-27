Halo Infinite Dataminers shared footage with Cut Crusher Enemy

Halo Infinite fans have recently had the opportunity to get a serious insight into content that was previously intentionally cut from the game and things that are apparently still in development – all thanks to the efforts of various community data collectors sifting through files for more information. From vehicles and weapons that may soon appear in the game, to special game modes and other interesting little things.

Therefore, it is not so strange that someone managed to find a cut-out enemy of Halo Infinite. The huge, imposing monster aptly named Smasher was a dedicated melee fighter who threw Master Chief like he was nothing, but according to Rebs Gaming, the source responsible for this information, Smasher’s fighting prowess was what caught the eye. the creature cut out of the game in the first place.

As noted by Rebs Gaming, his video is the community’s first look at the mysterious Crusher. While items such as the recent Halo Infinite UH-144 Falcon leak are curious but generally somewhat unremarkable, Crusher is mesmerizing because it feels like it was almost finished before it was cut from the game. The Rebs Gaming video shows two Crushers chasing a player at an impressive speed, given his size, which makes them seem like a very depressing element of the battlefield.

It is possible, of course, that the upcoming DLC for Halo Infinite may present Crushers in a weakened format. For example, if the creature wasn’t so laser-focused on eviscerating the player at close range, it wouldn’t be so difficult to keep a distance from it and shoot. The Rebs Gaming showcase certainly implies that Crushers were too aggressive to be fun to fight, but the concept is sound and the alien design feels right at home in Halo.

According to various leaks, the DLC of the Halo Infinite campaign may include the Infinites as the main antagonists, but if this is true, 343 Industries still has enough space to experiment with the Destroyer in some capacity. Having said that, it’s also quite possible that the creature will stay on the editing room floor, since that’s not what the game needs to be fun and entertaining.

In fact, there are a lot of features that Halo Infinite fans are waiting for, and it would be better if 343 Industries focused on those rather than creatures that seem to have been cut for a very good reason, to begin with. . In any case, the leaked Crushers look like an interesting opponent that could probably be fun if it were completely rebalanced. However, in reality, this is unlikely to be a priority for the developer.

Halo Infinite is already available on PC, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S.