Halo Infinite Confirms New for Summer; They Have “Plans In Place”

Halo Infinite: 343 Industries summons us to this summer to learn more about the video game, which will arrive this fall on Xbox and PC consoles. Halo Infinite has an update to showcase to its community this summer. After several delays in order to improve the final product, planned for the autumn on Xbox consoles and Windows computers, 343 Industries continues to work and support a communication policy close to the user. Like every month, the official Halo Waypoint blog has broken down in an extensive post how things are going.

Apart from technical aspects, which show a significant improvement compared to the performance we saw a year ago, at the end of the message a suggestive message transcends. While they hope that these endless messages and images have been enough for now, “the great news is that summer, that is, the season of big events in the gaming industry, is just around the corner and we have glorious plans. on going”. At the same time, they say: “We know that the videos are worth at least 10,000 words,” which suggests that this long-awaited new playable footage of Halo Infinite is close.

Xbox has confirmed presence at E3 2021 (June 12-15)

This week we learned that Halo Infinite will have cross-progression and cross-play between consoles (Xbox One, Xbox Series X and Xbox Series X) and PC when it goes on sale. This multiplayer mode will be free, this time without conditions, since Xbox Live GOLD is no longer a requirement to participate in free-to-play video games or standard sales works with multiplayer modes.

Xbox has confirmed its presence at the already confirmed E3 2021, which will take place online from June 12 to 15. Microsoft is not the only company confirmed for the event, but its participation invites us to think about a coverage similar to that of last July 2020, with that Xbox Games Showcase from which we remember names like Fable, Forza Motorsport, the same Halo Infinite or the return of Perfect Dark.

