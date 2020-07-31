Halo Infinite comes with free multiplayer

Free multiplayer information has appeared for Halo Infinite. The game, developed for Xbox and Windows, is getting ready to face players in line with the recently popular free multiplayer fashion.

Aiming to bring its game to more players, Microsoft will also provide 120 FPS support to its game. Thus, players with a high performance system will be able to have a smoother gaming experience.

Halo Infinite multiplayer will be free

The game, which will come for the highly anticipated Xbox Series X, aims to reach a wide audience with its multiplayer mode. The multiplayer feature of the game was shown on the page prepared on Xbox Series X and Xbox One in an emerging Irish shopping site.

In the text on the prepared page, it is stated that the legendary Halo series will meet the players with the multiplayer mode for free to play. However, the game’s 120 FPS support was also mentioned. Halo Infinite multiplayer can be among the featured games for Xbox Series X.

Halo Infinite, which will meet the players, will meet the players as the fourth game in the Halo series. The game can be played on Windows computers as well as on Xbox consoles. In addition, the game’s Steam page was prepared but the price was not announced. The game will meet players in 2020.



