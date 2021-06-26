Halo Infinite, A Closer Look At Multiplayer; All We Know

Halo Infinite: 343 Industries showed in depth the multiplayer mode of Halo Infinite on the occasion of E3 2021. We reviewed the keys that went unnoticed. Halo Infinite took advantage of the E3 2021 stage to unveil the first images of its multiplayer. The competitive scene within the saga shares the limelight with the legend of the Master Chief. And is not for less. While the campaigns offer the epic in encounters against artificial intelligence, the online environment fueled the success of ecosystems like Xbox Live. It is part of the memories of an entire community.

Since we learned about John-117’s new trip back in 2018, hardly any concrete data has transcended … until now. We must remember that Halo Infinite multiplayer will be an individual and free-to-play experience, that is, free for all Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S and PC users. We review the details that went unnoticed from his official trailer and the subsequent presentation dedicated to his figure.

Equipment

One of the main elements on which the video revolves are the equipment. 343 Industries appropriates a similar scheme to the objects scattered on the battlefield of Halo 3. In practice, they are usually one-time abilities that offer advantages over your basic equipment. We know that the hook is one of those available, but during E3 2021 we saw two unreleased ones.

The first of these is the Threat Sensor (0:23), a device that creates a pulse and marks all enemies around it, even through walls. In practice it is used as the hook, pointing to the exact point where we want it to work. The selected rivals will appear in real time.