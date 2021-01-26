Halo Infinite; 343 is preparing monthly updates

The 343 Industries title will launch this fall on Xbox Series X | S and Xbox One. We will have development updates every month until its release.

343 Industries is committed to providing Halo Infinite updates on a monthly basis until its release this coming fall. The North American study has responded to a concerned gamer on the official Halo Reddit; But a verified employee of the company has given an extensive response from which we can draw several conclusions. The first is that we will have news about the game this week, before the end of January.

“The lack of information is worrying me,” initially says the user who opened the thread. Since last December, when it was confirmed that the title delay was finally going to be a year, until this fall, thus coinciding with the twentieth anniversary of Halo: Combat Evolved, we have not had any significant news. So much so that we haven’t seen Halo Infinite footage in motion since last July. 343 Industries doesn’t think it’s necessarily a bad thing.

There will be no new captures or images; they will do it later

“I don’t think there is cause for concern,” begins the reply. “[…] We are committed to offering at least one high-level monthly update, and the next“ Inside Infinite ”is scheduled for this week!”, Which ends on January 31, with the last business day on January 29, Friday . “This month we are going to speak with members of the sandbox team to share some ideas about their vision for Halo Infinite and the work they are doing,” he adds.

Of course, in order to properly manage expectations, there will be no new images or significant announcements, but his goal now is to “offer our community more context and information about our team and the game we are doing.” The marketing machinery will be activated later this year.

Bonnie Ross, head of 343 Industries, said earlier this month that the studio is making "tremendous progress" over the past few months in game development.

