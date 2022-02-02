Halo Infinite: 343 Industries Needs More Time To Share Its Roadmap

Halo Infinite: The head of Halo Infinite confirms the delay in the publication of his roadmap. They will share news about Forge and co-op soon. Halo Infinite will take some more time to specify when and how it will take the next steps. At first, the study pointed to last January as the month where we would know its roadmap. However, in the end it has not been so.

“I said in November that we would have a seasonal roadmap update for Halo Infinite, co-op, and Forge in January,” begins Joseph Staten, current creative lead on the project. “We need more time to finalize our plans so that what we share is something you can trust. This work is my highest priority, and we will have an update as soon as we can,” he concludes.

So the calendar was delayed

The succession of events has had as a common denominator the delay in some elements, including the first season. Heroes of Reach extended its stay until May of this year, that is, three months longer than expected.

This was confirmed by Staten himself: “We have made the decision to extend Season 1 to have more time and ensure that Season 2 reaches our high levels of quality.” The reasons behind the decision were due to establishing the development of these contents “in a healthy and sustainable way” for the team.

The initial goal back then was to add campaign co-op around February, right at the start of that Season 2. Forge, on the other hand, was planned for Season 3, which was scheduled to arrive in May. A few weeks before its launch they made it clear: the calendar was moving in favor of stability.