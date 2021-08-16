Halo Infinite: 343 Industries Eliminates Killings, Explains Motives

Halo Infinite: The technical test of the video game has allowed some players to try the title for the first time since its announcement.Slowly but surely. 343 Industries continues to work on the ambitious new installment of the series starring the Master Chief, a production that continues after a delay of a year. As announced by the study, some members of the Halo Insider program have had the opportunity to take the controls to discover some of the elements that will come to Halo Infinite. However, murders will not be among those characteristics. Why?

During the streaming in which they have shown the technical test, 343 Industries has reported that the murders will not be available, at least at launch. This option, assassination animations that are triggered at certain points in the gameplay, has been ruled out, despite the tastes of the developers themselves. “They won’t be at launch,” said Tom French, Senior Mission Designer. “We love assassinations, but what happens is that a lot of people deactivate them because they cause disadvantages in the gameplay.”

Will the murders ever come back?

The team has indicated that it will take “a step backwards” and that it will incorporate this feature only if they can make it contribute something and that it always remains “as an accessible tool”. Therefore, it does not seem that the murders are 100% ruled out, although it gives the impression that they will need to rethink the concept if they want him to return to the video game at some point.

Halo Infinite will be released in 2021 for Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC. Xbox Game Pass subscribers will also be able to enjoy it from day one, while Ultimate subscription users will have the opportunity to play it even from the cloud.

As for the specific release date, nothing more concrete has been revealed yet. However, on August 24 Gamescom 2021 will host an Xbox conference, so perhaps some news will be provided in this regard.