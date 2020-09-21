Halo Infinite, $ 130 Master Chief figure

The Best Buy chain of stores opens exclusive reservations for this version. The video game from Xbox Game Studios and 343 Industries will arrive in 2021.

The North American chain Best Buy has announced that it will have an exclusive collector’s edition of Halo Infinite. The long-awaited 343 Industries video game, delayed to 2021 on Xbox One, PC and Xbox Series X, will have a version with a PVC figure of the Master Chief and a metal box with motifs of the title when it hits stores soon. Its price will be 130 dollars.

Although the reserves are not open yet – valid for the United States and Canada – you can already see the first image of that figure, whose size is unknown. The position of Master Chief will be the same as that of the character on the cover of the game, with his left leg bent forward and a weapon held in his arms. As in all Xbox Game Studios games that have a previous generation version, the cover of Xbox Series and Xbox One will be the same due to Smart Delivery: you buy once and run the best version for your console.

It is unknown if there will be any kind of similar edition in Europe and, although the existence of this edition has raised alarms about a possible launch of Halo Infinite in early 2021, the truth is that it is not known if it will arrive in spring, summer or in the fall of the next course.

Halo Infinite has not been delayed to 2022; Xbox One version still running

Cindy Walker, Xbox spokeswoman, in an interview with The New York Times, recently acknowledged that “it would have been incredible to have Halo Infinite at launch”, as had been promised months ago. However, to ensure that the quality of the game is what future players of Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One and PC expect, its delay to 2021 seems like the only alternative for the North American team.

Phil Spencer, head of Xbox, also recognized that this delay of Halo Infinite to 2021 left a gap in the launch of their new consoles this November, which is “a downturn.” Now, to settle the rumor mill about a possible delay to 2022, Microsoft has described these alleged leaks as “false”: the game is scheduled to arrive sometime in 2021 and will also be released on Xbox One, that version has not been canceled. Notably, Joseph Staten, Creative Director at Microsoft, has joined the development; in the past he was a member of Bungie for Halo and Destiny.



