Halo: game based series will be published by Paramount +

The Halo series, based on the famous franchise of 343 Industries, which would initially be broadcast by Showtime, will migrate to streaming Paramount +, also belongs to ViacomCBS, and become an original production of the platform.

The information was confirmed by the international press after an exclusive event for the business group, which took place this Wednesday afternoon (24). The Halo series is a co-production between 343 Industries and Amblin Television and is set to debut in the first quarter of 2022.

According to David Nevins, creative director at CBS and president of Showtime Networks, the series will offer viewers great emotions, especially for those who already know the franchise in video games.

“The story is focused on recovering the humanity of the characters, which makes the plot of the series very powerful,” he said.

Learn more about the Halo series, originally produced by Paramount +

In the executive production of the Halo series, there are several names known to the general public, such as Steven Spielberg, Darryl Frank and Justin Falvey. In addition to them, there are also Steven Kane, Toby Leslie, Kyle Killen, Scott Pennington, Kiki Wolfkill, Frank O’Connor, Bonnie Ross and Otto Bathurst, who also direct the episodes.

The official description of the project recalls that the Halo franchise has managed to reinvent the way people consume video games, making it an instant phenomenon, as it has managed to sell more than 81 million copies worldwide.

In the cast, the audience will see Pablo Schreiber as the protagonist, dramatizing an epic 26th century conflict that will take place between humanity and an alien threat known as the Covenant.

It is worth remembering that streaming Paramount +, interconnected with Amazon Prime Video in Brazil, will have all the contents of CBS All Access, which was recently discontinued.

Let’s wait for more news!