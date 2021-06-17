Halo: Devs Would Like To See Master Chief In Smash Bros. Ultimate

Halo: One of the new features presented by Nintendo last Tuesday (15) during its Nintendo Direct was the addition of Kazuya (from the Tekken series) as a playable character in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. After that announcement, it didn’t take long for the Halo team to once again express their desire to see Master Chief in the game.

The most recent rally was Brian Jarrard, community manager for the series at 343. In his Twitter message, he stressed that it would be fantastic to see the character in arenas that have already received numerous special guests, and even called players to express this wish to Phil Spencer, Xbox boss at Microsoft, and Doug Bowser, director of Nintendo’s US division.

As a longtime fan of both games, it would be amazing to have a Chief/Smash announce today. Nothing is happening that I'm aware of, but maybe momentum this week can open a door. If you agree, maybe we can *politely* express our excitement to @XboxP3 and @thetruebowser 🙏 — Brian Jarrard (@ske7ch) June 15, 2021

