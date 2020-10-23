Halo 5 will not be optimized for Xbox Series X / S

343 Industries recently reaffirmed that there are no plans to include the title in the Halo: The Master Chief Collection compilation.

With the launch of Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S, the new Microsoft consoles, those of Redmond will give a second life to the backward compatible titles of their previous systems. After 343 Industries confirmed again that it is not planning to introduce Halo 5: Guardians in Halo: The Master Chief Collection (making it the only one of the main saga that is not in the compilation), the study has reported that It will not be optimized specifically for the next consoles, although its performance will be improved thanks to the hardware of these platforms.

“After we announced the improvements that Master Chief Collection will receive on Xbox Series X / S, we have seen many questions about how Halo 5 will be played on the new consoles,” the developer has written in a new update to Halo Waypoint, the blog official of the saga. “While Halo 5 is not going to be optimized in the same way for Xbox Series X and Series S as the MCC, those with next gen hardware will feel the benefits of faster load times as well as consistently higher resolution. We are excited for you to jump and to test that extra power. ”

Halo MCC enhancements for X / S Series

343 Industries is finalizing the release of Halo 4 on the PC version of The Master Chief Collection. However, the new generation players are also in luck, as they have revealed that they will optimize the games to work at 4K resolution and at 120 fps. It has not been specified exactly if the Series S model will have any limitations with respect to the most powerful console in the family.

Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S will go on sale next November 10, but it will do so without Halo Infinite, which has been delayed until 2021 (still without a more specific date).



