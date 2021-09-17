Halo 5 Still Has No Plans To Come To The PC, Despite Leaking

Halo 5: The massive leak of information obtained by GeForce Now data mining has been buzzing in recent days, so several publishers are talking about the unannounced games that have appeared there. Among them, we have a Halo 5 port for the PC, which 343 Industries is now making clear is not yet in the plans.

Damn, could be a big deal if true! Praying we see that port 🙏🙏 — Alexander (@TheShyway) September 13, 2021

PC gamers have long been asking for a Halo 5 version on the platform, so when the game appeared listed on GeForce Now it was enough for many people to be sure it would come soon.

Brian Jarrard, community director at 343 Industries, then went to Twitter to clarify that the game is not likely to hit the PC anytime soon. In his post, the dev says the studio is totally focused on Halo Infinite and the Master Chief Collection (MCC), and that there are simply “no plans to bring Halo 5 to the PC”.

The tweet obviously disappointed many players in the community. Jarrard still tried not to be too negative in his way of speaking, concluding the text with “I’ll never say never, but there’s nothing going to happen right now.”

Meanwhile, Halo Infinite comes to the PC right after its launch, along with the Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One versions. The game seems to have picked up pace in its development, and in the last few months we’ve had a lot of news about it, which includes its release date, which has been confirmed for December 7th.