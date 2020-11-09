Halo 4 will be on PC Master Chief Collection

343 Industries confirms the release date of Halo 4 on PC: it will arrive in the Master Chief Collection on November 17. Specific improvements.

Halo 4 is coming to Halo: The Master Chief Collection on PC on November 17. 343 Industries’ first work in the series will debut on the computer with platform-specific enhancements, such as keyboard and mouse support, frame rates of more than 60 images per second, and the catalog of graphics settings that has accompanied previous installments.

The fourth numbered installment completes the studio’s works by bringing each individual title to the collection. The road began with Halo: Reach, the prequel to the events that would raise the legend of the Master Chief. In this way, PC users will see six installments of the saga in a single space.

Heading to Xbox Series X | S

Last October we learned about the future plans of 343 Industries with the new generation of Microsoft. Halo: The Master Chief will receive an update that will optimize the game to take advantage of the potential of Xbox Series X | S. As part of the improvements, we can expect 120 fps performance in the campaign and in multiplayer, improvements in local game and up to 4K resolution in Xbox Series X, among other improvements.

The optimization will arrive at no additional cost on November 17. Meanwhile, during those 7 days regarding the launch of both models, the game will work through the Xbox One backward compatibility system. As with its computer version, Halo: The Master Chief Collection is part of the Xbox Game Pass membership in its basic and Ultimate model.

Through this link you will be able to know the main news that the title will receive thanks to the new generation hardware.



