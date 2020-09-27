Halo 3: ODST, notations. New Mombasa streets

We return to New Mombasa with the port of Halo 3: ODST on PC. The Master Chief Collection shines even brighter with the origin of the Gunfight. The rain falls.

First in, last out. Halo 3: ODST lands on PC as part of the Halo: The Master Chief Collection. A port that offers different elements that make it more attractive to stroll through the streets of New Mombasa again. We are separated by almost 11 years since its premiere on Xbox 360. Although it came as a secondary profile spin off, it quickly became one of the most loved installments by fans.

The lack of dedicated multiplayer did not limit its own battery of novelties in the Halo formula. We saw the beginning of the Gunfight, a game mode capable of concentrating the best of the fighting while allowing us to share the experience with our friends in cooperative. Not to mention its campaign structure, atypical compared to numbered deliveries. All the ingredients are on the table, this time on a platform that offers you the freedom to squeeze your visual capabilities.

Deference for Darkness

The myth of Halo 3: ODST speaks for itself. If the Halo saga already has a special aura around it, the misadventures of this group of orbital descent shock soldiers raises a different perspective compared to controlling the Spartan 117. We are talking about a campaign that has to its credit missions as recognized as Police , Reserva Uplift or Autopista de la Costa, among others. It is part of the living history of your universe.

For those who are discovering it for the first time, they should know the differences in terms of approach. We mentioned previously the change of structure in the campaign. If you play it as designed, you will have to search the streets of the city for clues about what happened to your group. Finding these pieces allows us to experience events first-hand through the eyes of each member. Although with the collection we can jump between them directly, those moments of loneliness in New Mombasa are worth living. It really conveys the feeling of surviving the Covenant behind enemy lines.

We are not a Spartan. We embody a group of soldiers who feel and suffer with the scant armor they wear. Although there are no great differences in playable matter, the shootouts are focused on close combat. It is a guerrilla war in which all parties must adapt to the moment; des



