Halo 3: ODST already has a final release date on PC

The celebrated FPS installment of the Halo saga finally arrives in Halo: The Master Chief Collection after months of testing on PC; also available on Game Pass.

Halo 3: ODST, the celebrated installment of the original Halo saga for Xbox 360, will be available as part of Halo: The Master Chief Collection on PC starting September 22. This has been shared by the official Halo account on Twitter, also publishing a new trailer for the long-awaited launch in compatible after months of technical tests. In addition, and as Microsoft points out, the game will also be available the same day as part of the new titles entries to Xbox Games Pass this September.

Available on Microsoft Store and Steam

Thus, Halo 3: ODST will be available on the 22nd on PC both through Microsoft Store and Steam, in both cases through the Halo: The Master Chief Collection compilation, currently available in both stores at a recommended price of 39, 99 euros. In addition, and as we pointed out in the corresponding news, Halo 3: ODST will also be available at no extra cost for Xbox Games Pass subscribers in its PC mode, in addition to xCloud on Android through Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.

Halo 3: ODST will officially arrive on PC as part of the Master Chief Collection on September 22nd. Put on your suit, fasten your belt and get ready to return to New Mombasa ”, we can read in the tweet posted on the official account of the Halo franchise on Twitter. In addition, Halo 3: ODST returns along with the celebrated Shootout Mode and that was relegated in its day from the Xbox One compilation version, although it was later incorporated through a free update.



