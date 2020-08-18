Halo 3: Halo Insider begins testing on PC playable

Players enrolled in the program can now access the trial sessions of this new addition to the Master Chief Collection.

343 Industries has notified Halo Insider players that the Halo 3: ODST trial program for PC is now available. Thus, the next great addition for Halo: The Master Chief Collection begins to take shape with this playable demo.

The message sent to the insiders makes it clear that this is a version in development that requires the active participation of users to offer feedback and thus maintain a reciprocal relationship with the development team; Additionally, not all Halo Insider registrants will be selected to participate in each session.

Prepare to drop. Halo 3: ODST Flighting kicks off now for both PC and Xbox One! Check https://t.co/SPefehh2zu to see if you've been invited and for instructions. For info on the flight, current known issues, ticket submissions, and more, head over to https://t.co/RNoYlRa8Gy! pic.twitter.com/dKkPLYpgip — Halo Support (@HaloSupport) August 17, 2020

How to participate in the Halo 3: ODST test from Halo Insider?

All members who are attached to Halo Insider and who have received the message must have, apart from a hardware prepared to move Halo 3: ODST, a good internet connection. Soon, details about the schedules will be offered via email, the communication channel chosen to make the next test session known; Everything will also be published in the forum and the official blog.

It should be noted that this version of Halo 3: ODST, whose final release date on PC is still to be confirmed, will incorporate the shooting, unlike on Xbox One; a kind of wave survival mode.

“Halo 3: ODST is the next game to hit the Master Chief Collection on PC, bringing a stylish touch to the collection. The tone, music and character development throughout the campaign make it a unique Halo that stands up perfectly over time, ”commented the company on Halo Waypoint.

What is guaranteed is the support to play with keyboard and mouse, search for personalized games and matchmaking with cross game between console and PC; the latter, available when the game arrives in its final version. With the arrival of Halo 3: ODST, only Halo 4 of the major numbered installments will remain in the collection.



