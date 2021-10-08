Halloween Kills Reveals Its Secrets In A ‘Behind The Scenes’

Halloween Kills :Jamie Lee Curtis and other members of the film’s cast discuss the new story of murderer Michael Myers. Halloween Kills is everything its title seems to indicate. The new film in the slasher horror saga returns again with Jamie Lee Curtis at the helm, the actress who reprises the role that brought her to fame in the eighties. In a press release, Universal Pictures has shared a “Behind the scenes”, in which the actors, the director and the technical team explain the creative process and the shooting of the film. You can see it on these lines.

The new film, a direct continuation of Halloween Night (2018), is directed by David Gordon Green and starring Jamie Lee Curtis, Judy Greer, Andi Matichak, Will Patton, Thomas Mann and Anthony Michael Hal. The film managed to raise more than 250 million dollars worldwide, making it the highest grossing in the saga. After Halloween Kills, Halloween Ends is planned, which will hit theaters next year 2022.

What is Halloween Kills about?

“Minutes after Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis), her daughter Karen (Judy Greer) and her granddaughter Allyson (Anti Matichak) left the monstrous Michael Myers locked in a cage and burning alive in Laurie’s basement, the latter is admitted from emergency room in a hospital with very serious injuries, convinced that she has finally killed this horrible monster ”, says the official synopsis.

However, Michael manages to free himself at the last second, so the death festival is about to resume. Laurie’s recovery will be bitter when she discovers that her nemesis has not been burned out. “Laurie prepares to continue defending herself and, incidentally, gets the entire town of Haddonfield to rise up against the demonic creature.” The three women join the survivors and assemble a group of vigilantes in order to finish off Myers once and for all.

Halloween Kills will open on October 22 in theaters.