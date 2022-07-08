Halloween is Over: Jason Bloom Teases when the First Trailer will Appear

The horror genre has been on the rise over the past few years, and fans are enjoying a delightful revival of new and old objects. Some of the best horror movies are back in theaters thanks to new sequels, including John Carpenter’s Halloween. The current slasher trilogy is expected to end with “Halloween Ends,” and Jason Blum is teasing when the first trailer will finally arrive.

The 2018 Halloween movie was a huge success: Jamie Lee Curtis returned to the role of Laurie Strode in a new time-defying slasher. Blumhouse quickly ordered two more sequels, and David Gordon Green returned to the director’s chair. “Halloween Ends” will be released in October this year, and Jason Bloom hinted that a trailer may appear soon, posting on Twitter:

Some of you fans are so harsh! It’s very scary! I can hear you all in the Halloween trailer. And I can hear you all in FNAF. Both projects are TOP OF MIND. We are working on both!! July 7, 2022

Well, that’s exciting. Although Jason Blum did not name a date, it seems that the first shots of “Halloween Ends” may appear at any time. When a fan asked if the trailer was “dangerously close,” Blum replied: “That’s right.” After all, there are only a few months left before the sequel to slasher hits theaters and apparently ends Jamie Lee Curtis as Laurie Strode. So let’s get some bloody footage of Michael Myers.

Jason Blum’s comments on Twitter are sure to excite generations of Halloween fans who can’t wait to see how the current trilogy ends in the next slasher. Although the trailer for “Halloween Ends” was not available to the public, some limited footage was previously presented at CinemaCon. He again showed Laurie Strode and Michael Myers in the midst of a battle after being kept apart for the duration of the Halloween Murders. The stakes are high, as is the expectation of a Blumhouse movie.

Blumhouse has been busy lately, recently celebrating the release of Scott Derrickson’s film “Black Phone” starring Ethan Hawke, as well as a remake of Firestarter. But the excitement about “Halloween is Ending” is on another level: moviegoers want to see how the final battle between Michael Myers and Laurie Strode ends. The form has been extremely lethal throughout the last two films, and the smart movie says he’ll be back for revenge when he comes face to face with Laurie and her granddaughter Allison again.

Not much is known about the content of Halloween Ends, but limited information helped to support the expectation of the project. David Gordon Green and company have previously reported that there will be a time jump in the film, which will allow the timeline to catch up with the year that is now in real life. Moreover, it is reported that the pandemic will be affected in the upcoming slasher. In addition, the film is a mystery, especially considering that almost the entire cast of “Halloween Kills” is killed by Michael. Although Lindsay Wallace from Kyle Richards survived and will appear in the next film.

“The End of Halloween” is expected to hit theaters on October 14. In the meantime, check out the movie’s release dates in 2022 to plan your next movie.