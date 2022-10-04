“Halloween is ending”: actors, trailer and when will it be released on Netflix?

Halloween is one of the brightest holidays besides Christmas. It’s scary and funny, and delicious pumpkin dishes make the day special. While partying in the scariest costumes, wouldn’t it be the cherry on the cake to have the perfect Halloween movies? We’ve told you about the movie, as another Halloween movie is coming up. From the Halloween franchise, you will see another scary and frightening movie. Let’s find out more about “Halloween is Ending” and when the movie will appear on Netflix.

The Halloween franchise includes 13 chilling films, the last of which is already ready. In addition to films, the franchise has novels, comics, video games and other products. The films tell about Michael Myers, who as a child was sent to a sanatorium for the murder of his sister Judith Myers. This upcoming movie is the sequel to 2018’s Halloween Kills and the latest installment of the franchise.

Halloween is Ending: Availability on Netflix, Cast and more

This film, directed by David Gordon Green and written by Green and Danny McBride, is almost in the final stages of production. The film stars Jamie Lee Curtis, James Jude Courtney, Andy Maticak, Will Patton and Kyle Richard. These stars repeat their roles from the previous parts.

The upcoming film will not continue from where the plot ended in the previous one, as it will jump four years ahead. In addition, the film will mainly take place in the real world, including the COVID-19 pandemic. In the previous film, the characters have seen a lot of injuries.

In 2018, when the heroes left, it was a different world, and now the world has experienced a pandemic. This way, these characters will have time to process the trauma, as it was an immediate traumatic event for them. “… But then they had a worldwide pandemic, and a peculiar policy, and a million other things that turned their world upside down,” the director said.

Unfortunately, this horror movie will not be available on Netflix. However, you can stream it on Peacock and in cinemas. So, mark October 14, 2022 in your calendars to watch Green’s latest Halloween movie. Are you excited about having a terrible experience for the last time?