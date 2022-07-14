Halloween is coming to an end, and Andy Maticak explains why filming with Michael Myers can also be traumatic

The horror genre has been on the rise for several years, and both original films and long-awaited sequels are appearing in cinemas. The current Halloween trilogy belongs to the second category, helping to kickstart the trend of traditional horror movie quelas. The story will apparently end with “Halloween ends,” and actress Andy Maticak recently explained why filming with Michael Myers can be “traumatic.”

Andy Maticak plays Allison Nelson, also known as Laurie Strode’s granddaughter, in the current Halloween trilogy. She is going to complete this story with the movie “The Ends of Halloween”, which will be released in theaters this October. And while she knows every exhausting attack by Michael Myers, Nelson recently explained to KTLA why filming with The Shape can still be so grueling. How she shared:

Personally, I really love [the film]. It’s really David Gordon Green’s stamp on the franchise, and I’m very grateful to be included in it. […] I think we have such wonderful directors involved that everything is done very well. The practical effects that Chris Nelson does are pretty incredible, and seeing it is always incredibly traumatic.

She has a point of view. The effects involved in the current Halloween trilogy are pretty impressive, and Michael Myers has scored an impressive number of corpses over the last two films. Andy Matchak saw blood and dried blood up close, and it looks like she stayed with her after filming the wrap. There is definitely one death in “Halloween Murders” that it would be unpleasant to witness. You can check out one of the most horrific murders below. Rest in peace Cameron.

Andy Maticak’s comments help to show what it’s really like to work on a horror movie. Although she eventually knows the two men under the mask of Michael Myers, that doesn’t make the bloody murders any less disturbing. And, given the grueling nature of the film sets, each of them required many different takes and settings.

It must be fascinating to see where the End of Halloween will eventually lead the characters of Laurie Strode and Allison Nelson. The famous heroine Andy Matichak lost almost everyone she loved because of Michael Myers: her parents (including Karen played by Judy Greer), her boyfriend, her best friend. Will she become a traumatized recluse like her grandmother, or is she coping with this trauma and grief in a different way? Only time will tell, but fortunately, the horror triquel will appear before we know about it.

The content of Halloween Ends is currently being kept secret, but that should change soon. Jamie Lee Curtis announced that the first trailer for the film will appear next week, on July 20. Information about the plot has been limited, although it is expected that the film will have a long jump in time for the story on screen to catch up with the year of IRL.

“Halloween Ends” will be released in theaters on October 14. In the meantime, check out the movie’s release dates in 2022 to plan your next movie.