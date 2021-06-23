Halloween, In What Order To Watch Michael Myers Horror Movies?

Halloween: We review the chronological order of one of the most popular horror film sagas in film history: on the trail of Michael Myers. John Carpenter’s Halloween saga is one of the most popular and iconic horror film franchises in film history, a film series spanning five decades across 11 films, including sequels, reboots, and remakes. But they all have a common nexus: the relentless serial killer Michael Myers. But with so many installments of the same saga from 1978 to 2018, in what order should we see each and every one of the films so as not to lose the common thread? In this article we order all the Halloween movies, either in chronological order or in theatrical release.

On the trail of the murderer Michael Myers

Of course, Halloween, like many other horror sagas, does not shine for a particularly complex plot. In them we follow the trail of Michael Myers in his desire to end the long-suffering Laurie Strode in the most brutal way possible. And the saga includes direct sequels, the reboots of 1998 and 2018 and even a reimagining of it by Rob Zombie. For this reason, below we offer you the chronological order of the Halloween saga so that you do not miss anything, as well as its order of release in theaters in case you want to see the saga without further worries.

Chronological order

Halloween (1978)

Halloween II (1981)

Halloween 4: The Return of Michael Myers (1988)

Halloween 5: The Revenge of Michael Myers (1989)

Halloween 6: The Curse of Michael Myers (1995)

Halloween H20: Twenty Years Later (1998)

Halloween: Resurrection (2002)

Halloween (2018)

Halloween (2007)

Halloween 2 (2009)

Halloween III: Season of the Witch (1985)

Theatrical release order

Halloween (1978)

Halloween II (1981)

Halloween III: Season of the Witch (1985)

Halloween 4: The Return of Michael Myers (1988)

Halloween 5: The Revenge of Michael Myers (1989)

Halloween 6: The Curse of Michael Myers (1995)

Halloween H20: Twenty Years Later (1998)

Halloween: Resurrection (2002)

Halloween (2007)

Halloween 2 (2009)

Halloween (2018)