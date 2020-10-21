Halloween in Fortnite – Nightmare Makeup Contest

Epic Games starts an event to celebrate Halloween with which it invites all Fortnite players to dress up to win content.

Halloween is going to be celebrated in style in Fortnite. The popular video game by Epic Games has announced that they will celebrate the Day of the Dead with a contest called Nightmare Makeup; inspired by the character of the game that we like the most. We will now detail the dates, rules and what this particular contest in which we are all invited consists of.

Dates and rules of participation: Nightmare Makeup contest in Fortnite

From October 20 to 26 at 05:00 (CEST); That is, until next Monday, all players can show their talent by creating a makeup based on our favorite Fortnite character. Anything goes! Of course, full body suits do not enter the competition; it is Halloween makeup that is valued, creativity is what counts.

Once we have created and applied the makeup, we will have to share a photo of the result with the original name of the character on which it is based.

How can we participate? When we have the photo, we share it from our Twitter or

Instagram profile using the following hashtag: #FNNightMakeup

Who will choose the winners? The community will be in charge of voting the favorite makeup from among all the valid candidates.

How many winners will there be? Only 5 contestants, the 5 with the most votes, will be the winners of a Fortnite pack, turkeys and, also, the crowning of Master of Nightmares.

Official rules and criteria for participation

We can upload our photo through the contest page in the following ways:

Login with our Facebook, Google or Twitter account.

Direct registration via email.



