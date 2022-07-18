Halloween Ends’Jamie Lee Curtis reveals what She Learned on Set and Teases that Fans will be “very Happy” with the Blumhouse Triquel

The past decade has been a good time for horror fans, as many well-known projects have been released, many of which were created by Blumhouse Productions. The studio has brought back to cinemas one of the best horror films with the movie “Halloween” of 2018, which has been expanded to a trilogy. The aforementioned trilogy will be completed with the movie “Halloween Ends”, and Jamie Lee Curtis told what she learned on the set, and hinted that fans will be “very pleased” with the triquel.

In addition to completing the current slasher trilogy, “Halloween Ends” will also apparently mark Jamie Lee Curtis’ final appearance as franchise hero Laurie Strode. The pressure continues, and the “Everything Everywhere and at Once” actress is still studying, despite the fact that she played Lori all these years. As she told the Salon, filming her swan song as her favorite character, she taught her the true meaning of the term “last girl”. Curtis shared:

It was deeply emotional and cathartic. I mean, when you call her the last girl — I never realized how important that name was until I made this last movie. And now I really understand it. And I think you will be very happy.

I’m not crying, you’re crying. While the content of “Halloween Ends” is currently a complete mystery to moviegoers, it seems that filming was an emotional experience for Jamie Lee Curtis. In the end, it looks like she’s saying goodbye to the character she’s been playing from time to time since 1978. And it seems that she is happy with the content of the long-awaited slasher. October yet?

Jamie Lee Curtis’ comments came after she had a serious killer for several years. As mentioned earlier, she co-starred with Michelle Yeoh in the film “Everything, Everything at Once”, which was a huge success with critics and box office receipts for A24. Curtis also had a killer game in Ryan Johnson’s Get Knives, and he will appear in the upcoming Borderlands video game adaptation.

Despite all that’s happening, the name Jamie Lee Curtis remains synonymous with her time as Laurie Strode on Halloween, making her one of the greatest scream queens of all time. While Laurie was and always will be a typical last girl, Curtis says she learned more about this title during the filming of Halloween Ends. Does this mean that all the other characters in the movie will die? Let’s hope not; Laurie has already lost so much.

Given her passion for the franchise, Jamie Lee Curtis’ comments about “Halloween is Ending” should help keep the suspense alive until the final installment of David Gordon Green’s trilogy is released. Currently, only limited information about the film is available, but it is expected that there will be a time jump in it that will allow the timeline in the universe to catch up with us in real life. It will be interesting to see how these years have affected Laurie’s relationship with her granddaughter Allison (Andy Matchichak), as well as with another survivor Lindsay Wallace (Kyle Richards).

“Halloween Ends” will be released in theaters on October 14. In the meantime, check out the release dates of the film in 2022 to plan your next movie.