Halloween Ends Interview with Jamie Lee Curtis, Kyle Richards and others

“Halloween Ends” stars Jamie Lee Curtis, Kyle Richards, Andy Maticak, Rohan Campbell and director David Gordon Green discuss their new movie “Halloween” in this interview with CinemaBlend’s Eric Eisenberg. They discuss Laurie Strode’s lifelong struggle against Form coming to an end, their last days on set, and the return of the Halloween franchise.

Video chapters

00:00 – Intro

00:30 – Actors and crew of the movie “Halloween ends” about their last days on the set

04:42 – Will the Halloween franchise return?

05:49 — Director David Gordon Green on Easter eggs “Halloween ends”

07:45 – Jamie Lee Curtis on what she wanted to see at the end of Laurie Strode’s story