Halloween Ending Theory: How Michael Myers Will Eventually Die

In the Halloween franchise, several characters came very close to finally killing Michael Myers, but he always finds a way to come back. As Halloween wraps up the reboot trilogy, it is expected that he will finally kill Michael Myers, and this is how he will eventually die. Although the Halloween franchise has undergone various retcons, Michael Myers has been difficult to beat as a villain, either because there is something supernatural about him, or because the next film retconates his supposed death, for example, he switches places with other people, as happened in Halloween: Resurrection.

Back in 1978, John Carpenter introduced Michael Myers to the audience in “Halloween”. On Halloween night in 1963, Michael Myers killed his older sister when he was six years old, and for this he was sent to the Smith Grove Sanatorium. Fifteen years later, on Halloween night 1978, Michael escaped and returned to his hometown of Haddonfield, Illinois, and began stalking Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis) and her friends, with Laurie becoming the main last girl of the franchise. Since then, Michael Myers has run into various people, a couple of whom were close to finally killing him, but the Halloween franchise has kept him alive for years, making him supernatural, revising endings, or forcing someone to intervene at the last minute.

As mentioned above, the Halloween franchise has been remade several times, branching out the timeline of the saga, and the last branch in the Halloween universe is the reboot trilogy. Starting with David Gordon Green’s “Halloween” in 2018, the reboot timeline serves as a direct continuation of Carpenter’s original film, ignoring all sequels and remakes that appeared after it. This means that in this timeline, Laurie and Michael are unrelated, Jamie Lloyd (Daniel Harris) and John Tate (Josh Hartnett) don’t exist, and Laurie was given another family, and it also gave the writers a lot of freedom to change Michael Myers to make him a character that’s even harder to kill. The final chapter of the trilogy, “The End of Halloween,” is expected to end the story of Laurie and Michael, and for that Michael may finally die—and this is how it will happen.

Every time Michael Myers almost got shot in the head

Michael Myers came close to death several times in the Halloween franchise. Firstly, in Carpenter’s Halloween, Dr. Loomis (Donald Pleasence) shot him several times and he fell from the balcony, but got up and left a few seconds after the fall; in Halloween II, he was shot in both eyes, survived the explosion and walked through the flames; In the movie Halloween 4: The Return of Michael Myers” he was hit by a truck and shot several times; in “Halloween 5: The Revenge of Michael Myers” he was beaten; then, in “Halloween 6: The Curse of Michael Myers”, he was beaten with a lead pipe and hanged.

In the first retcon of the franchise, “Halloween H20: 20 Years Later,” Laurie finally killed Michael, but “Halloween: Resurrection” changed that by explaining that the man in the Michael Myers mask that Laurie decapitated was actually a paramedic, and the real Michael was alive. and he was electrocuted and burned. but in the end he got up again. In Rob Zombie’s first Halloween remake, Laurie (Scout Taylor-Compton) was about to shoot Michael when he grabbed her wrist and escaped death, and in the sequel, Halloween II, Michael was finally killed when Laurie stabbed him, although it happened at the expense of his own sanity.

In the Halloween reboot trilogy, Michael also came very close to being shot in the head, but there was always someone who kept the characters from killing Michael Myers. On Halloween 2018, Deputy Frank Hawkins (Will Patton) tried to shoot Michael after knocking him down, but was stopped by Dr. Sartain (Haluk Bilginer), who stabbed him and left him for dead. The movie “Halloween Murders” shows a flashback to Halloween night in 1978, when Hawkins was going to shoot Michael, but was stopped by Loomis, and these days Lee Brackett (Charles Cyphers) was going to shoot Michael in the head after the residents of Haddonfield beat, kicked and shot him, but he got up again, despite all the injuries he should have received.

The End of Halloween Has to Pay for These Near Misses

Since the characters in the Halloween reboot trilogy came very close to shooting Michael Myers in the head and finally killing him, it would be strange and disappointing if all these teasers didn’t pay off in “Halloween Ends.” Of course, given their history in different timelines, and after Michael killed her daughter Karen (Judy Greer) in “Halloween Kills,” it would have been better if Laurie was the one who finally shot Michael Myers, but the reboot trilogy set Hawkins to be the one to end Michael’s terror in Haddonfield.