Halloween deals on Steam: bargains under 10 euros

The Valve store starts a promotion with thousands of computer games with aggressive discounts for a limited time. Great discounted titles.

Valve has kicked off the Halloween Sale on Steam. Thousands of games from the giant PC title platform are on temporary sale only during this weekend, so there is no time to lose if we want to add great experiences to our library at prices well below the usual. Let’s take a look at a few discounts with a price limit of 10 euros.

Date and time of the Halloween Sale on Steam

According to Valve itself, the Halloween Sales on Steam for this year 2020 will be active from the afternoon of October 29 until next Monday, November 2, at 19:00 (CET). In addition to percentage discounts on hundreds of titles, some games have included the so-called “Trick or Treat”, which allows you to get Halloween themed items for our Steam page; all this through the redemption of the points that we get when buying games.

A considerable majority of the games offered have horror themes; in fact, on the main page enabled for these Halloween offers, sections have been highlighted only for horror games and terrifying themes, although there are also more genres. Without further ado, we leave below a selection of high-quality games for less than 10 euros.

Dead Island Definitive Edition for 4.99 euros (75% discount)

Dead Rising 3 Apocalypse Edition for 8.99 euros (70% discount)

Resident Evil 7 for 9.89 euros (67% discount)

Outlast for 2.51 euros (85% discount)

Resident Evil Revelations 2 for 0.77 euros (87% discount)

Little Nightmares for 3.99 euros (80% discount)

DmC: Devil May Cry for 7.49 euros (75% discount)

Street Fighter V for 7.99 euros (60% discount)

Alien: Isolation for 9.24 euros (75% discount)

Killing Floor 2 for 9.23 euros (67% discount)

INSIDE for 6.79 euros (66% discount)

Metro: Last Light Redux for 3.99 euros (80% discount)



