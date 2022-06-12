Hallmark’s Christmas schedule in July 2022 includes 3 brand new holiday movies

The event “Christmas in July 2022” on the Hallmark channel will begin on July 1. Three new films are scheduled to air, including “The Christmas List for Adults” with Kevin McGarry and Kayla Wallace. Fan-favorite movies will also be broadcast, including “The 12th of Christmas” and “Christmas in Secret”.

The temperature may be off the scale, but the Hallmark channel gives a festive atmosphere with its annual event “Christmas in July”, which starts on July 1. Three brand new films are scheduled to premiere next month, including films with Kevin from When the Heart Calls. McGarry and actor-singer Corbin Bleu.

Kevin McGarry and Kayla Wallace starred in the movie “My Christmas List for Adults”.

Real-life couple Kevin McGarry and Kayla Wallace will star in their second Hallmark movie together after “Butterfly Feelings,” which aired earlier this year. The couple, who also appear together on screen in the movie “When the Heart Calls”, play the main roles in the film “My Adult Christmas List”, based on the holiday song of the same name by Amy Grant and David Foster. The 1992 song appeared on Grant’s album Home for Christmas, and was later covered by Kelly Clarkson.

Wallace plays Taylor, a successful journalist who, a few years after her mother’s death, returned home to help her grandfather with his Christmas shop. McGarry plays Luke, a military man who has just returned home to spend the holidays with his family. When Taylor and Luke meet, there is an instant chemistry between them. Gradually their friendship turns into a romance. As they fall in love, they have to work together to overcome the difficulties that arise when they commit to fulfilling their most important holiday wish: spending every Christmas together for the rest of their lives.

My Christmas List for Adults airs on Saturday, July 9, at 20:00 ET.

“Christmas by the Campfire” will be aired on July 16.