Half-Life may gain support for Ray Tracing on its engine

Half-Life, one of the most iconic FPS, may win an update that adds Ray Tracing to the game. The discovery was made by the creator of SteamDB, who found references to the technology within the card game Artifact. The revelation opens doors for other games of the company to also gain the resource, among them Half-Life.

Another possibility is that Ray Tracing is added to Source 2, Valve’s latest graphics engine. With that, even other games could receive technology like DOTA 2 and CS: GO, which is a derivative of the original Half-Life.

Interestingly, some fans have already made an unofficial recreation of the game using the technology. The 2019 video, from the Digital Foundry channel, features over an hour of Half-Life gameplay using the Ray Tracing effect.

Ray Tracing is a technology developed by NVIDIA RTX cards that brings more graphic realism to games. With it, it is possible to have a shadow effect, light and reflection much more real, besides bringing improvements to the look of the games.