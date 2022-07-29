Half-Life: Incursion Mod adds the Horde Mode action mode to Alyx

A brand new Half-Life: Alyx mod called Half-Life: Incursion adds a dynamic horde mode to the VR shooter. The latest installment of the beloved Half-Life series, released in 2020, allowed players to immerse themselves in the sci-fi world of the franchise using virtual reality glasses. Since the launch, new fan-generated content, such as the Levitation mod for Half-Life: Alyx, has kept the experience exciting.

After a period of silence following the launch of Half-Life 2: Episode 2 in 2007, the 2020 VR adventure Half-Life: Alyx breathed new life into the sci-fi shooter series. Being a prequel to Half-Life 2, the game sends players in the role of Alix Vance on a mission to destroy the Alliance’s superweapon through combat, puzzle solving and virtual reality exploration. The title skillfully uses the mechanics of virtual reality: players realistically reload weapons and use “gravity gloves” to manipulate physical objects around the world. Despite the fact that Half-Life: Alyx is a prequel, it also served as a continuation of the exciting ending of Half-Life 2: Episode 2, paving the way for the long-awaited Half-Life 3. Although rumors suggest that Half-Life: Alyx come to PSVR 2, while this game can only be played on PC-compatible VR headsets.

A modification of Half-Life: Alyx for Horde mode called Half-Life: Incursion was recently released in Steam Workshop. The impressive project, shown in a trailer on YouTube by the creator of Polygrove, shows players stuck behind enemy lines in the quarantine zone of City 17. The result is an intense VR Horde mode in which players must gather resources, upgrade their weapons, and improvise to survive against endless waves of Alliance soldiers. The hour-long campaign sets the player non-linear goals that he must complete in order to escape, but he can also stay to gain endless combat experience. Half-Life: Incursion is already available in the Half-Life: Alyx workshop.

Half-Life: Alyx is the perfect platform for VR mods

While the Horde mode modification is a great way to expand the VR title, the BioShock mod for Half—Life: Alyx turns an exciting shooter into a completely new game. Created by fans, the mod takes players into an underwater dystopia of Delight, allowing them to use powerful plasmids and the iconic BioShock weapon. A two-part modification of Rapture for Half-Life: Alyx apparently adds more than 15 hours of new content to the game, once again demonstrating how the modder community can support an ambitious virtual reality game after launch.

Half-Life: Alyx is considered one of the greatest virtual reality games ever created, and fans continue to expand the game over time. Half-Life: Incursion adds an intense campaign with hordes to the game, allowing players to participate in improvised battles in virtual reality. Half-Life: Incursion is already available, allowing fans of Half-Life: Alyx to prepare for an exciting battle against hordes of Alliance soldiers.