Half-life: Alyx Will Be Playable Without VR Glasses!

Half-Life: Alyx, designed specifically for virtual reality glasses by Valve, can be played without VR glasses in the new period.

Half-Life: Alyx, which was published exclusively for Valve Index and other virtual reality glasses users in March last year, added a very enjoyable side story to the series.

Although Alyx is known as one of the best productions in Valve’s history, the fact that it could not be played without virtual reality glasses made the fans of the series very upset. However, with a mod that has been developed for a while, this situation seems to change in the near future.

Half-Life: The mod developed for Alyx has not been released yet

Although there were various modes developed for Half-Life: Alyx to be played without VR glasses, none of them could make you feel like you are playing a game in AAA quality. On the other hand, the mod designed by the famous mod maker SoMNst will take the Half Life: Alyx experience to the next level without the VR glasses.

Half Life: Alyx – No VR Mod features:

Improved collision mechanics…

A number of challenging puzzles in the game have been arranged for those who do not use VR.

Interface improvements and customized advice…

Gameplay fixes in story mode…

The in-game menu has been made executable.

Customized game engine features have been developed.

As you can see from the published 37-minute gameplay video, the mod developed by SoMNst offers a brand new experience. In particular, the resolution problem created by the VR glasses has been minimized, so the game looks very satisfying visually.

The producer of the mod, SoMNst, admitted that the development process of the mod was delayed for a while due to COVID-19. On the other hand, stating that the mod has been developing at full speed for a while, the developer also underlined that the mod is not ready to be released for now. The developer announced that he will start working on new weapon animations in the coming period.

So what do you think about this mod being developed? Do not forget to share your views with us in the comments section.