Half Life 2 Is Updated For Steam Deck: This Is What The New Menus Look Like

Half Life 2: The first Steam Deck units will ship this February. Half-Life 2 is preparing to renew its interface and menus for the laptop. Valve has gone ahead to update one of its most successful projects before the arrival of Steam Deck. Half-Life 2 has received a complete renovation of the menus and their interfaces, in addition to enlarging the size of the subtitles.

How to see the new Half-Life 2 menus for Steam Deck on your PC

Right click on Half-Life 2 and select ‘Properties’.

Go to ‘Betas’. In the dropdown click on ‘Beta – beta updates’.

Go back to the general tab. In the launch parameters write ‘-gamepadui’.

Close and run the game

We must remember that this method works while the update remains in beta. Once you jump to the full version you can run it without performing the process. Users playing on the Steam Deck will play it directly like this.

At the bottom of this paragraph you can see a small moving excerpt. As you can see, both the save and settings files have increased in size as they are designed for the laptop screen.

How is the Steam Deck screen?

Steam Deck will mount a 7” LCD IPS screen with optical lamination to improve readability. It will reach a resolution of 1280x800p, that is, its aspect ratio will be 16:10, compared to the standard 16:9. Its peak brightness will be 400 nits and it will maintain a refresh rate of 60 Hz. It will also be fully touch and will have ambient light sensors.

There is a peculiarity depending on the model. The most expensive, which has 512 GB of storage, will incorporate a “premium anti-glare screen”. The comparison against the other two models has not been shared so far. Of course, its price shoots up to 679 euros, compared to 549 euros for the 256 GB model and 419 euros for the basic one, with only 64 GB.