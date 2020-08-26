Half a million people were evacuated! ‘Laura’ to level 4

Hurricane Laura, which is effective in the Gulf of Mexico in the south of the USA and expected to hit Texas and Louisiana, is expected to rise to 4 levels.

According to the US National Hurricane Center (NHC), Laura, traveling 205 kilometers per hour in the Gulf of Mexico and soon turned into a hurricane, has gained 70 percent power in the last 24 hours, reaching 3 levels.

Warned against hurricane Laura, which is expected to rise to Category 4 level and hit Texas and Louisiana, officials reported that flood waters could rise up to 6 meters.

Half a million people were asked to be evacuated in the states of Texas and Louisiana.



