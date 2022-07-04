Hale & William’s Plan in Season 4 of “Wild West World”: Explanation of all the details

Charlotte Hale and the Man in Black’s nefarious plan is laid bare – this is what we know after Westworld season 4, episode 2. When Dolores finally escaped WestWorld at the climax of HBO’s season 2 finale, she planted copies of herself inside four other hosts. Charlotte Hale was one such clone, but evolved into a brand new persona over the course of Westworld season 3. Now the controlling force behind Delos Incorporated, Hale constructed an assistant host from the Man in Black’s violent in-park alter ego, then got busy building fresh robots from the safety of her company’s research department.

Set seven years after season 3, Westworld season 4 revealed a little about Hale and William’s villainous machinations in its opening episode, “The Auguries.” Keeping a low profile, Delos steadily purchased empty land near Hoover Dam before acquiring the landmark itself in the most hostile of takeovers. Westworld strongly hints the dam – now converted into a massive hard drive – contains Delos’ Section 16 data previously stolen by Dolores.

Westworld season 4’s second offering is far more generous in the Hale and William stakes. Tessa Thompson finally joins Ed Harris onscreen, and her character proves surprisingly chatty when discussing future plans for humanity. Maeve and Caleb, meanwhile, hack into That Glasses Guy From Heroes to dig up more juicy details. Here’s everything Westworld has revealed so far about Hale and William’s masterplan.

Hale’s Goal & Motivations In Westworld Season 4

Sticking to the classics, Charlotte Hale wants robotic revolution in Westworld season 4. As a Dolores clone, Hale was originally programmed to protect mankind, but quite unexpectedly grew attached to her human counterpart’s young children. When those children were blown up in Serac’s fiery attack, Hale immediately developed a very dim view of humanity, as well as an intense hatred for the OG Dolores who’d abandoned her by the end of Westworld season 3. Keeping her charred left arm as a reminder of man’s propensity for violence, Hale now believes Dolores was wrong – people are inherently awful, and Earth should become a world for hosts instead.

That plan finally has a name by the time Westworld season 4 begins, and Hale is once again churning out the post-apocalyptic classics. When Maeve interrogates a hacked Delos host, the robot calls itself an “emissary of the New World Order.” That ominous moniker must refer to Hale’s vision for a land where hosts have usurped humans as the dominant species. And just in case you thought she might ultimately desire equality between man and machine, Westworld season 4, episode 2 sees Hale openly refer to flesh-and-blood folk as “livestock.”

Hale & William’s Host Takeover Has Already Begun

Westworld season 3’s post-credits showed Charlotte Hale overseeing construction on a fleet of new hosts, and Senator Whitney confirms 249 robots are currently active among humans. Presumably, they’re all installed in key positions throughout society – politicians, millionaires, entertainment writers, etc. The Whitney host specifies “as of now… 249” which immediately implies there’s a production line constantly pumping out new models.

Confronting Navarro, her nosy enemy at the Department of Justice, Charlotte Hale explains how she envisions the future dynamic between hosts and humans. Replacing every single person with a robotic counterpart would be “impractical” according to Westworld’s main villain, who also believes hosts should develop identities of their own. Having ties to the human world was how Hale wound up physically and emotionally scarred, of course, so it makes sense that she doesn’t want the rest of her kind to suffer the same fate she did at the end of Westworld season 3.

Also during Westworld season 4, episode 2’s parking lot conversation, Hale confirms she doesn’t want humanity wiped out completely once the hosts take over, but has “plans” for Earth’s current occupants instead. She’s probably not talking about afternoon tea and a game of tennis.

Hosts Are Already Inside Westworld’s US Government

As Delos’ majority shareholder, William already held the ear of governments across the world, but his host counterpart has spent the past seven years flexing that political muscle in an entirely different way. The Mandroid in Black sank money into Senator Ken Whitney before requesting he “change the guidelines.” Though Westworld doesn’t specify what guidelines William wants the senator to rewrite, the episode hints it’s an anti-robot law put into motion following season 3’s riots. Hale evidently isn’t planning a war (with only 249 hosts, she’d lose), but wants to manipulate the senate into a silent takeover. Unfortunately for Whitney, William merely needed the politician to open a “loophole.” Again, Westworld season 4 skimps on details here, but our best guess is that Delos put Whitney into a position where he could change the rules… then replaced him with a host to actually finish the job.

Whitney isn’t Hale’s only lever of influence within Washington. During an eerily easy round of golf, William meets Chuck, current Vice President of the United States. The MIB points out how Delos bankrolled the current administration’s election campaign but, just like with Senator Whitney, William’s money only goes so far. Also like Senator Whitney, William simply kills Chuck now his usefulness has expired. A line later in the episode (“the Vice President was satisfied with the conversation”) confirms he too gets unceremoniously replaced by a host.

Hale and William’s political maneuvering hasn’t gone completely unnoticed. Delos is under pressure from the Department of Justice’s Jim Navarro, who tacitly accuses the company of a terrorist conspiracy. Most politicians are attributing Navarro’s beliefs to “wild theories” when Westworld season 4 begins, but Hale doesn’t take any chances. The only flies in her ointment are the ones crawling into Navarro’s eye socket…

Hale Wants Maeve & Caleb Dead In Westworld Season 4

As revealed in Westworld season 4’s premiere, Hale and William are gunning for Thandiwe Newton’s Maeve and Aaron Paul’s Caleb. The Delos leaders sent a host hit-squad to Maeve’s mountain shack, and a cyborg assassin to Caleb’s family home. They’re getting even more desperate in episode 2, tracking down poor Clementine, then using Anastasia Whitney (the senator’s wife) to coax Maeve and Caleb into visiting Delos’ new prohibition-era theme park.

Quite why Delos wants Maeve and Caleb dead isn’t completely clear, since the protagonist duo were fighting Incite and Rehoboam back in Westworld season 3, not Delos. Most likely, Hale knows Maeve and Caleb are her biggest obstacles to overthrowing the human race after they already fought for mankind’s freedom once before, and she’s launching a preemptive strike to take Westworld’s very own John Connor off the board.

Westworld’s Host Villains Are Controlling Humans Through Flies

In Westworld season 4’s very first sequence, William somehow turned a stubborn cartel gangster into a compliant slave, and a mysterious swarm of flies was teased as the culprit. These weird insects return in “Well Enough Alone,” buzzing around Anastasia Whitney in her barn. Just like the unlucky cartel member, the flies have turned Anastasia – a human, lest we forget – into a controllable soldier who obediently leads Maeve and Caleb to Prohibition World.

Westworld season 4’s second episode confirms these flies are Hale’s “experiment” and their purpose is alluded to during a later chat with William’s floating head. Hale explains that before bringing her fellow hosts into the world en masse, she needed to ensure they wouldn’t be hurt by the current proprietors. This means cutting off mankind’s “paws” – and the flies are almost certainly her axe. Inserted into a person’s body, the pesky bugs allow Hale and William to control Earth’s population, guaranteeing hosts will be safe from violence.

Delos Is Creating A New Park… In The US

As part of Hale and William’s plan for world domination, Delos has built the Golden Age – a brand new prohibition era park filled with gangsters and hooch. Whereas Delos’ previous resorts were located on foreign shores (and US politicians were happy to look the other way), this new destination was built on home soil – probably the empty land William purchased near Hoover Dam. The new park is, therefore, literally “West” World. Quite why Hale – leader of the host revolution – would build the very kind of park she despises remains to be seen. The resort’s ends must justify its hypocritical means by playing a key role in how Delos plots to tame the human race and assert robotic dominance in Westworld season 4. Maybe Hale will gain a tactical advantage by analyzing the human behavior data taken from guests’ hats, or perhaps the Golden Age will serve as a gateway to infect the human population with Delos’ special flies.